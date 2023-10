Met predicts rain, snowfall over higher reaches in J&K today

The MeT spokesperson also said that weather is cloudy today and will remain partially cloudy also tomorrow.

"24th to 27th Fair to Partly Cloudy. Poor visibility in Morning Hrs. however ๐™‰๐™Š ๐™›๐™ค๐™ง๐™š๐™˜๐™–๐™จ๐™ฉ ๐™ค๐™› ๐™–๐™ฃ๐™ฎ ๐™ˆ๐™–๐™Ÿ๐™ค๐™ง ๐™๐™–๐™ž๐™ฃ/๐™Ž๐™ฃ๐™ค๐™ฌ๐™›๐™–๐™ก๐™ก ๐™ฉ๐™ž๐™ก๐™ก 27๐™ฉ๐™ ๐™ž๐™ฃ ๐™ &๐™† ๐™–๐™ฃ๐™™ ๐™‡๐™–๐™™๐™–๐™ ๐™," it added.