Met predicts rain, snowfall over higher reaches in J&K today

Srinagar, Oct 22: Metrological Department (MeT) Jammu and Kashmir has predicted light rain and snowfall over higher reaches at scattered places today.
The MeT spokesperson also said that weather is cloudy today and will remain partially cloudy also tomorrow.
"24th to 27th Fair to Partly Cloudy. Poor visibility in Morning Hrs. however 𝙉𝙊 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙈𝙖𝙟𝙤𝙧 𝙍𝙖𝙞𝙣/𝙎𝙣𝙤𝙬𝙛𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙞𝙡𝙡 27𝙩𝙝 𝙞𝙣 𝙅&𝙆 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙇𝙖𝙙𝙖𝙠𝙝," it added.
Local weather station has also predicted light rain at 𝙨𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙘𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙅&𝙆 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The MeT Spokesperson also advised farmers that weather is not favorable for harvesting & all outdoor activities.