Met predicts rain, snowfall over higher reaches in J&K today

The MeT spokesperson also said that weather is cloudy today and will remain partially cloudy also tomorrow.

"24th to 27th Fair to Partly Cloudy. Poor visibility in Morning Hrs. however 𝙉𝙊 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙈𝙖𝙟𝙤𝙧 𝙍𝙖𝙞𝙣/𝙎𝙣𝙤𝙬𝙛𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙞𝙡𝙡 27𝙩𝙝 𝙞𝙣 𝙅&𝙆 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙇𝙖𝙙𝙖𝙠𝙝," it added.