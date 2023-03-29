MeT predicts rains in plains, snow over higher reaches from tomorrow in J&K

Srinagar, Mar 29: Weather department on Wednesday predicted intermittent rain and thunderstorm in plains and snowfall over higher reaches at most places of Jammu and Kashmir from March 30 to April 5.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that the thunderstorm may be accompanied by strong gusty winds.

Meanwhile the minimum temperatures recorded increase at most places with mercury settling below normal in J&K barring Gulmarg.

The official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 5.5°C against 4.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 2.6°C against 3.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.