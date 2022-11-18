MeT predicts rains in plains, snowfall in higher reaches from today

Srinagar, Nov 18: While temperatures across Kashmir and Ladakh plunged to sub-zero level, the Meteorological Department Friday predicted rains in plains and snowfall in the higher reaches from Saturday.
The MeT official said that isolated or scattered light to moderate rainfall and snowfall was likely across Kashmir, Jammu, and Ladakh on Saturday.
They said that the precipitation activity could be attributed to a new Western Disturbance approaching the region.
“Such Western Disturbances bring most of the post-monsoon and winter rains in low-lying areas and heavy snow in the mountainous regions of North and Northwest India during winter,” the MeT officials said.
They said that these Western Disturbances were low-pressure systems that originate over the Mediterranean or the Caspian Sea and are pushed towards India by high-altitude westerly winds.
“The disturbances collect moisture from different sources along the way, including the Arabian Sea, and bring cloudy skies, drizzling rains, and a drop in daytime temperatures,” the MeT officials said.
They said that while rains or snowfall would not be heavy, these could create a risky, slippery road situation, affecting the traffic situation in the region.
The MeT officials said that the summer capital Srinagar recorded a low of 0.4 degrees Celsius against 1.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.8 degrees Celsius below normal.
They aid that Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius against 3.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.7 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT official said that in the south Kashmir resort Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 4.2 degrees Celsius against minus 3.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said another south Kashmir resort Kokernag recorded a low of 0.6 degrees Celsius against 3.1 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.7 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said that the north Kashmir’s ski resort Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius against 3.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 1.7 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that in north Kashmir’s Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 1.4 degrees Celsius against minus 0.1 degree Celsius the previous night, 1.9 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said that the winter capital Jammu recorded a low of 10 degrees Celsius against 10.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3.4 degrees Celsius below normal for J&K’s winter capital.
They said that in the cold desert region of Ladakh, Kargil recorded a low of minus 8.1 degrees Celsius, Leh minus 10.1 degrees Celsius and mercury in Drass settled at minus 13.2 degrees Celsius.