MeT predicts rains, snowfall as night temperatures fall in J&K

Srinagar, Feb 27: The weather department on Monday predicted scattered light rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

“From March 1-2nd, light rain is expected in plains and light to moderate snow and rain over higher reaches at many places,” a meteorological department official said, as reported by GNS.

“Dry weather is expected during 3rd to 7th March," he said.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 4.2°C against 7.3°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.7°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 1.5°C against 5.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.9°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.