MeT predicts rains, snowfall in mountains in J&K from tomorrow

Srinagar, Apr 25: Amid forecast for generally cloudy weather with possibility of intermittent light rain from April 26, night temperature recorded a rise on Tuesday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that there was possibility of rain and snow over upper reaches at some places from Wednesday.

“From April 26-28, weather is expected to be generally cloudy with possibility of intermittent light rain with thunder/lightning (light snowfall over higher reaches of Central and North, Northwestern parts of Kashmir) at many places with peak intensity on April 27,” he said, adding, (moderate intensity Rainfall at few places).”

He said strong gusty wind towards late afternoon/evening with possibility of hailstorm can’t be ruled out during the period.

“From 29-30th April, generally cloudy weather with light rain is expected at a few places for short period,” he said, adding, “there is no forecast of major rain/snowfall till ending April.”

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 8.3°C against 5.1°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 4.8°C against 3.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.