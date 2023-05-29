MeT predicts rains today across Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, May 29: The weather office predicted rains in Jammu and Kashmir from Monday afternoon which will continue intermittently till June 02.
It said that the weather was partly to generally cloudy at most places of J&K.
"Today intermittent light to moderate rain/thunderstorm is very likely to occur towards late afternoon/evening at many places," the meteorological centre of Srinagar said.
The centre predicted intermittent light to moderate rain/thunder/lightning with possibility of hailstorm & gusty winds at scattered places from May 29 to June 02.
"There is no forecast of any major rainfall," it said.
From June 02 to 06, the weather will be mainly dry. The centre has also advised farmers to postpone farm operations like spraying and harvesting of crops till June 02.