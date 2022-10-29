MET predicts snowfall in Kashmir in 1st week of Nov

Srinagar, Oct 29: Weatherman on Saturday said that snowfall and owlow temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Mugha Road, Sadnatop, etc, during the first week of November.
“As per today's conditions, for whole 1st week of November (1-6th) weather is most likely to remain generally cloudy with possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall over middle and higher reaches of J&K at scattered places of J&K (forecast confidence >75%),” news agency GNS quoted a meteorological department official saying.
He said during the period, there will be “drastic fall” in day temperature and there days will be colder. Regarding probable impacts, he said, “Snowfall and low temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Mugha Road, Sadnatop, etc.”
The weather department also reiterated advisory to farmers and urged them to harvest their agricultural produce, fruits etc. which are prone to snowfall and low temperature.
Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 2.6°C against 3.5°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.2°C below normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.2°C against 1.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.