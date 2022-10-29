MET predicts snowfall in Kashmir in 1st week of Nov

“As per today's conditions, for whole 1st week of November (1-6th) weather is most likely to remain generally cloudy with possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall over middle and higher reaches of J&K at scattered places of J&K (forecast confidence >75%),” news agency GNS quoted a meteorological department official saying.

He said during the period, there will be “drastic fall” in day temperature and there days will be colder. Regarding probable impacts, he said, “Snowfall and low temperature may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Mugha Road, Sadnatop, etc.”