MeT predicts thundershowers in J&K

Srinagar, July 26: Weather department on Wednesday forecast partly to generally cloudy weather during daytime with possibility of light to moderate thundershowers at many places till July 28.
Quoting a meteorological departmental official, GNS reported that "isolated heavy rainfall" was expected over Jammu region especially during late night and early morning period.
From July 29-31, he said, partly to generally cloudy is expected.
"There is risk of flash flood, mudslide, landslides during the period," he warned.
He advised people to remain cautious and stay away from streams, rivers and other vulnerable spots during the period.