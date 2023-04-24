MeT predicts warmer days as night temperatures remain below normal in J&K

Srinagar, Apr 24: Amid forecast for mainly "warmer days" till April 25, night temperature continued to remain below normal.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that generally cloudy weather was expected from April 26 to 28.

He said there was possibility of rain and snow over upper reaches at some places during the time.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 5.1°C and it was 3.8°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 3.6°C and it was 3.9°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 0.5°C and it was 3.5°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.