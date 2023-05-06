MeT predicts widespread rain in Kashmir, light shower in Jammu

From May 7-8, he said, rain and thunderstorm was expected at many places of J&K. “Hailstorm and gusty wind is also possible at scattered places.”

From May 9-12, he said, “mainly dry” weather was expected.

He asked farmers to postpone spraying of orchards and harvesting of crops till May 8th.

The official also urged tourists to keep warm clothes and eatables ready as “weather will be colder till May 8.”

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 10.4°C against 9.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 8.0°C against 7.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.5°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 5.4°C against 3.6°C on previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 8.2°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 4.0°C against 2.2°C on previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 7.4°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 19.7°C against 17.3°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 9.3°C (below normal by 0.8°C), Batote 11.6°C (0.9°C below normal), Katra 16.1°C (3.1°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 10.0°C (below normal by 0.8°C). Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 0.4°C, he added.