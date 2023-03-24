MeT predicts ‘widespread’ rains in plains, snow over upper reaches in J&K

Srinagar, Mar 24: Weather department here on Friday forecast widespread rains and thunderstorm with snowfall over higher reaches at most places of Jammu and Kashmir till weekend.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that there was possibility of hailstorm in plains on March 24 and 25.

“Thunderstorm may be accompanied by strong gusty winds. Rain likely to commence from (March 24) afternoon onwards,” he said.

The weather department also urged farmers to “postpone” spraying of orchards while commuters intending to travel on highway and other hilly areas have been asked to confirm road status from concerned traffic police before starting their journey.