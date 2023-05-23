MeT predicts widespread rains in plains, snowfall on higher reaches in J&K

Srinagar, May 23: Weather department on Tuesday forecast widespread rains in plains and “moderate to heavy snowfall” over higher reaches in Jammu and Kashmir till May 26.

The meteorological department here also issued “yellow weather warning ( be aware)” during May 23-26.

“Rain/ Thunderstorm very likely to commence at most places from late afternoon onwards (today),”said a meteorological department official, as reported by GNS.

He said there is possibility of widespread light to moderate rain/thunder/lightning with possibility of hailstorm and strong gusty winds at few places.

“There is possibility of moderate to heavy snowfall possible over higher reaches,” he said.

From May 27-29, he said, there is possibility of partly to generally cloudy weather.

There are four types of colour codes signifying the level of caution: green which means no action, yellow—situation to be watched, orange–government agencies need to be prepared for severe weather and red –action needed by the agencies.