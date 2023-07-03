MeT says hot, humid weather to continue as night temperatures rise in J&K

Srinagar, July 3: Amid forecast for hot and humid weather, the minimum temperature recorded rise in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

Quoting an official of the meteorological department, GNS reported that “mainly clear, hot and humid” weather was expected till July 4 even as a “brief spell of showers may occur in some areas towards late afternoon and evening”.

From July 5 evening to July 7, he said, intermittent light to moderate rain at many places of Jammu and Kashmir.

Regarding the minimum temperature today, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 19.0°C against 18.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 17.0°C against 16.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the gateway town of the Kashmir Valley.