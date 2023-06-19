MeT says night temperatures above normal in J&K

Srinagar, June 19: Amid forecast for hot and humid weather, night temperature settled above normal at most places barring Jammu and Katra where rainfall was recorded along with Gulmarg last evening, officials said on Monday.

Quoting a meteorological department official, GNS reported that in the 24 hours till 0830 hours, mostly last evening, Jammu city received 18.9mm of rain, Katra 18.8mm, Kathua 48.6mm, Batote and Bhaderwah traces while Gulmarg received 9.2mm and Pahalgam traces.

Regarding the forecast till June 23, the MeT department official said that mainly dry was expected but a brief spell of shower/thunderstorm mainly towards late afternoon or evening can't be ruled out.

"Hot and humid weather is expected for next 5 days in whole J&K,” he said.

Regarding outlook during June 24-26, he said, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning was likely at scattered to fairly widespread places(60%).”

Regarding minimum temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 16.9°C against 17.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.1°C for the summer capital.