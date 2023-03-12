MET staffer passes away

“With grief and sorrow we inform that one of our colleagues at M.E.T Sr Sec School Bagat Barzulla Srinagar Mohammad Altaf has passed away,” a statement said. The deceased served the institution for a long time and always remained loyal to his duties. He will be remembered till long for his honesty and helping nature. “AII the units of Muslim Educational Trust (J & K) , Principals,Teaching and nonteaching staff and students of MET College Of Education Sopore,MET Hr Sec School Sopore and MET Sr Sec School Barzulla Srinagar express grief over his death and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.”