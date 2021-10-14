Metro Rail Project in J&K to be approved by next week: Puri

Srinagar, Oct 14: Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Development, Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that the Metro Rail Project in J&K will be approved by next week and that the demand of LPG Gas pipeline for J&K will also be given a top priority by the Government.
He said this while e-inaugurating and laying e-foundation stones of many development projects of Jammu city at Convention Centre, Jammu.
As part of ongoing ‘Public Outreach Programme’ in J&K, Puri said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Development Model emphasises that the benefits of every centrally sponsored scheme should reach directly to the beneficiaries be that of the Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, PM Awas Yojana or others.
Praising the Prime Minister for his steps taken vis-a-vis Swachhta Abhiyan in the country, Puri said that the PM had emphasised from the ramparts of Red Fort in 2014 that it would be a great tribute to the Father of Nation if India becomes Open Defecation Free (ODF) on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
The Minister, as per an official handout, mentioned that the same is happening today when the country has achieved almost all the physical targets under ODF by constructing the individual household toilets, public toilets, community toilets and J&K is one among those ODF States/UTs which is a matter of pride for us.
Puri also said that the success behind implementation of Swachhta Abhiyan in almost every part of the country is that the programme was not restricted to only government quarters but was made a ‘Jan Andolan’ under PM Modi.
The Minister also said that after the abrogation of Article 370, the development projects that were languishing from years in J&K, have been taken up and many have been completed in these years. He further mentioned that the development paradigms have now changed in J&K which is evident from the fact that the development works have achieved a pace under the new administration and are now completed within a timeline in J&K.