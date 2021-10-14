Metro Rail Project in J&K to be approved by next week: Puri

Praising the Prime Minister for his steps taken vis-a-vis Swachhta Abhiyan in the country, Puri said that the PM had emphasised from the ramparts of Red Fort in 2014 that it would be a great tribute to the Father of Nation if India becomes Open Defecation Free (ODF) on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Minister, as per an official handout, mentioned that the same is happening today when the country has achieved almost all the physical targets under ODF by constructing the individual household toilets, public toilets, community toilets and J&K is one among those ODF States/UTs which is a matter of pride for us.

Puri also said that the success behind implementation of Swachhta Abhiyan in almost every part of the country is that the programme was not restricted to only government quarters but was made a ‘Jan Andolan’ under PM Modi.