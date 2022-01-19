MHA classifies J&K, Ladakh UTs as 'hard areas' in joint AGMUT cadre

As per news agency KNO, the Ministry of Home Affairs in a communique has informed all states and UTs- part of the AGMUT cadre- that J&K and Ladakh UTs have been categorized as hard areas in joint AGMUT cadre.



“Consequent upon merger of J&K cadre in AGMUT cadre, the matter has been examined and with the approval of the competent authority, it has been decided that Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh may be considered as hard areas in joint AGMUT cadre,” reads the letter.