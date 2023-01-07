MHA declares Dr Asif Maqbool as terrorist under UAPA

In a notification, the MHA said that Dr. Asif Maqbool, who is a resident of Bandey Payeen, Wagoora, Baramulla, presently based at Daman, Ash Sharqiyah, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, is associated with Hizb-Ul- Mujahideen, reported news agency KDC.

“The said Dr. Asif Maqbool Dar is in involved in instigating or provoking the youth of Kashmir Valley for terrorist activities by using social media platforms,” reads the notification.

According to the MHA, Dr. Asif Maqbool Dar is one of the leading radical voices on social media and is involved in nefariously influencing Kashmiri youth to take up arms against the Indian government and security forces.