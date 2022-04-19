MHA mulls to re-designate second-in-command rank in CAPFs

A second-in-command rank officer of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Assam Rifles is an analogous post to the superintendent rank in the regular police establishment.

Officers are inducted in CAPFs like CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB and CISF in the entry rank of Assistant Commandant and with the first promotion, they are designated as second-in-command (2IC in short) and subsequently as commandant which is equal to senior SP rank of the police.