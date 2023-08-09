MHA orders premature retirement of suspended IPS officer Basant Rath

Last month, Union home ministry had extended the suspension of Basant Rath for another six months.

Basant Rath was first suspended in July 2020 for what was described as “repeated instances of gross misconduct and misbehaviour”.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 16(3) of the All India Services (Death-Cum -Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958, the President in consultation with the UT Division, Ministry of Home Affairs hereby requires Shri Basant Kumar Rath, IPS (AGMUT: 2000), a member of the Indian Police Service borne on the AGMUT cadre, to retire in public interest with immediate effect by giving three months’ pay and allowances in lieu of notice," read an official order.