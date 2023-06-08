MHA orders transfer of four IAS, IPS officers from J&K

Quoting an order, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that two IAS officers, serving in J&K, Amit Sharma & Sagar D Dattatray and two IPS officers including Ashish Kumar Mishra and Mohita Sharma have been transferred from J&K.

According to the order, Anuj Kumar, IPS (2016) and Saurabh Mishra, IAS (2015) have been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir.