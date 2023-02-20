Mian Altaf urges J&K govt. to rehabilitate landslide affected families of Ganderbal

“An unfortunate incident of landslide that occurred in Rezan village has damaged several residential homes and other properties. The administration must ensure that the affected families whose property got damaged doesn't suffer in this weather," he said in a statement.

He said that all the affected belong to poor families and the administration must provide relief to them.

Mian Altaf asked the authorities to take measures so that in future the damage by such incidents in minimized and the life and property is saved by taking necessary steps.