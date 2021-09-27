Mid-career training policy for JKAS officers

The Committee, constituted in this connection, has been asked to submit its report or recommendations within a period of 15 days.

As per its terms of reference, the panel will mull over the modalities for deputing the members of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service for undergoing phase-III, IV and V of the mid-career training across various in-stitutions as per the Training policy notified vide Government order No. 916-GAD of 2019 dated August 9, 2019.

The Committee will have the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Sec-retary), Finance department as its chairman. Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department and Director Gen-eral, J&K IMPA & RD will be its member and member secretary respective-ly.

The panel will also decide on the nature of training, including contents of the syllabi and will lay down criteria, as may be adopted, for deputing the officers of the various batches for the training.