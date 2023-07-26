Kashmir
Middle-aged labourer dies in house-wall collapse in Sumbal
He was critically injured during demolition of a house when a portion of the wall collapsed, trapping him underneath
Sumbal, July 26: A 55-year-old labourer lost his life when a house wall he was working on collapsed in Shilwat area in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Wednesday afternoon.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the laborer was critically injured during demolition of a house when a portion of the wall collapsed, trapping him underneath.
Following the incident, he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but was declared dead on arrival, he said.
He has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf Beigh (55) son of Mohammad Akbar of Ganastan Sumbal.
He said that after the completion of medico-legal formalities, body was handed over to his family members.