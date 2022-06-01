Migrant employees, others from Jammu to be posted in 'secured' locations in Kashmir by Jun 6: Official sources

The decision comes after a series of targeted killings of Hindu government employees by terrorists in Kashmir and fears of their exodus from Kashmir.

"PM Package employees and others from minority communities posted in Kashmir division will be immediately posted at secured locations and the process to be completed by Monday, 6th June," a source said.

"It has to be ensured that no employee should work or reside in isolated areas or in a scattered manner,'' the source said.

This was decided in a high-level meeting of administrative heads and senior police officers chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha early on Wednesday, sources told PTI.

In addition to a special cell within Lieutenant Governor's secretariat, General Administrative Department (GAD) will also have a dedicated email ID for complaints and grievance redressal, they said.