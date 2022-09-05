Migrant KP bodies to make representation before Centre, J&K admin over ‘genocide’ claim

Jammu: Four prominent migrant Kashmiri Pandit organisations have decided to unitedly make a representation before the central and Jammu and Kashmir governments over the alleged "genocide" of Hindus and Sikhs in Kashmir during 1989-2003.

The KP bodies - Panun Kashmir, Roots in Kashmir, Youth 4 Panun Kashmir, and Kashmiri Samiti Delhi – would also launch an online petition to seek the support of people from across the country.

The Supreme Court had on September 2 asked an NGO that raised the issue of the alleged genocide of Hindus and Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir during 1989-2003 to make a representation before the Centre and appropriate authorities.