Migrant KP bodies to make representation before Centre, J&K admin over ‘genocide’ claim

Jammu: Four prominent migrant Kashmiri Pandit organisations have decided to unitedly make a representation before the central and Jammu and Kashmir governments over the alleged "genocide" of Hindus and Sikhs in Kashmir during 1989-2003.
The KP bodies - Panun Kashmir, Roots in Kashmir, Youth 4 Panun Kashmir, and Kashmiri Samiti Delhi – would also launch an online petition to seek the support of people from across the country.
The Supreme Court had on September 2 asked an NGO that raised the issue of the alleged genocide of Hindus and Sikhs in Jammu and Kashmir during 1989-2003 to make a representation before the Centre and appropriate authorities.
In its plea, the NGO 'We the Citizens' sought the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to identify the perpetrators who were involved in, or aided and abetted the alleged genocide. The plea was heard by a bench of Justices B R Gavai and C T Ravikumar.
“The four Pandit organisations met to chalk out the strategy post the Supreme Court's direction on the petition to deliver justice to Kashmiri Pandit and the Sikh community on their genocide and ethnic cleansing in Kashmir. The representatives of these organisations agreed that the government shall be approached immediately, highlighting the issues and demands of justice," the organisations said.