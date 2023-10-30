Watch | Migrant worker shot dead in south Kashmir’s Pulwama

Srinagar, Oct 30: A migrant worker was shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, police said.
“Terrorists fired upon one labourer identified as Mukesh of U.P in Tumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama, who later on succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” said a police spokesman on Twitter.
The incident comes just a day after a police inspector was critically injured in a terrorist attack in the Eidgah area of Srinagar.
The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers, said a police official.