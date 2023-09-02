Migrant property can’t be alienated without proper permission

According to the petitioners, the land in question was not a migrant property as the same was under the cultivation/tenancy of their ancestors even before Kharief 1971 and that presently the land was under their cultivation.

The petitioners contended that the District Magistrate without jurisdiction ignored the entries in the revenue record and he did not hear them and thereby principles of natural justice were violated.

While the petitioners contended the Financial Commissioner, Revenue, passed the order mechanically without appreciating their contentions, they said the District Magistrate while passing his order, ignored a civil suit filed by them against the private respondents in which a status quo order had been passed.