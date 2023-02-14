Migrant worker among two found dead in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 14: Two persons, including a migrant worker, were found dead in mysterious circumstances in Bemina and Batmaloo areas of Srinagar city on Tuesday, reports said.
Quoting an official, news agency KDC reported that Babu Ali (65), son of Hussain, a resident of Jalalpur in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead at his rented accommodation at SD colony in Bemina.
In a separate incident, Naseer Ahmad Lone, son of Habibullah, a resident of Baramulla, was found dead in his vehicle (Tata mobile) bearing registration no JK13G-0150 near Tengpora in Batmaloo by CRPF jawans of 73 BN this morning.
Police have taken cognizance of both the incidents and further investigations are on, it said.