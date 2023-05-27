Migrant worker dies by alleged suicide in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 27: A migrant worker from the eastern state of Bihar was found dead on Saturday afternoon inside the under-construction hall on the 4th floor of the building where he lived as a tenant at Nai Sarak in Srinagar.
The deceased has been identified as Shahnawaz Ansari from Kishanganj city of Bihar.
Shahnawaz shared his room with six other migrant workers including his two younger brothers. All of them work as Kalai Walas (Coating and Shining copper utensils).
As per his younger brother Manwar Ansari, Shahnawaz had complained of foot ache and decided to not go to work today.
Shahnawaz was accompanied by his other three roommates, who say after they had lunch, they decided to sleep.
“We woke up at around 1:30pm and didn’t find him around, so we sent a guy to look for him who returned and informed us about the incident,” said Nayir Ansari, Shahnawaz’s roommate.
The top floor of the building houses an under-construction hall, inside which bricks for construction lay segregated. A rope is tied across the hall which is used to dry clothes.
On the corner of the hall, Shahnawaz had hung himself with a towel.
Station House Officer Kralkhud Police Station, Inspector Iftikhar Hussain told Greater Kashmir that they have registered a case in the matter.
Hussain said the body has been sent for medico-legal formalities and the further investigation will be taken up after the reports come.