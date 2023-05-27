Migrant worker dies by alleged suicide in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 27: A migrant worker from the eastern state of Bihar was found dead on Saturday afternoon inside the under-construction hall on the 4th floor of the building where he lived as a tenant at Nai Sarak in Srinagar.

The deceased has been identified as Shahnawaz Ansari from Kishanganj city of Bihar.

Shahnawaz shared his room with six other migrant workers including his two younger brothers. All of them work as Kalai Walas (Coating and Shining copper utensils).