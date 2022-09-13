Car crushes migrant worker to death, injures another in Srinagar; driver arrested

Srinagar, 13 Sep: A migrant worker was killed and another injured after being hit by a car in Nai Sarak locality of Srinagar on Tuesday evening.

Eyewitnesses said that the duo, identified as Hashim Ansari, 36, and Tasleem - both residents of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh – was crossing the road when a car hit them.

While Tasleem escaped with minor injuries, Hashim was crushed between the car and an electric pole, they said.