Car crushes migrant worker to death, injures another in Srinagar; driver arrested

Srinagar, 13 Sep: A migrant worker was killed and another injured after being hit by a car in Nai Sarak locality of Srinagar on Tuesday evening.
Eyewitnesses said that the duo, identified as Hashim Ansari, 36, and Tasleem - both residents of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh – was crossing the road when a car hit them.
While Tasleem escaped with minor injuries, Hashim was crushed between the car and an electric pole, they said.
Hashim had rented a house in Mandir Bagh area and is survived by wife and two kids, his relatives said.
Station House Officer, Kralkhud police station, Inspector Sabzaar confirmed the incident to Greater Kashmir.
Sabzaar said they have arrested the driver and seized the vehicle.