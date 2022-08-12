Migrant worker shot dead in Bandipora

Srinagar, August 12: A migrant worker from Bihar was shot dead in the Ajas area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district late last night, reports quoting police said today.
Quoting a top police officer, news agency GNS reported that Mohammad Amrez, son of Mohammad Jaleel, a resident of Bihar, was shot from a very close range around 12:30 am by the terrorists.
He was shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.
In a tweet, a police spokesman also confirmed the killing of the labourer.
"During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he succumbed," he said.
The attack comes just a week after terrorists lobbed a grenade at migrant workers in southern Pulwama district, killing one and injuring two others.