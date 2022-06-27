‘Milchar’ conference held

Srinagar: Civil Society members from different parts of Kashmir came together to give a message of solidarity against the targeted killings and to discuss role of religious leaders as well as to welcome Amarnath yatris, a press note said.
A 'Milchar' conference was organised with an aim to study the role of Islamic religious leaders in creating harmony between different communities as well as to explore the future of future in Kashmir’s context.
During the conference several prominent religious leaders of Kashmir valley highlighted the significance of Civil society in the contemporary times and the ways for creating a harmonious and a livable society.
The conference also discussed the importance of Amarnath Yatra and its contribution to the overall development of entire Jammu and Kashmir. The religious luminaries on the occasion committed that they will provide all possible support to the government of J&K for successful and peaceful yatra this year.
Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Muzaffar highlighted about the role of civil society in establishing a harmonised society and said that civil society plays a vital role for the development of society.