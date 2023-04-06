Militancy not over but declining fast in J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh

Bandipora, Apr 04: Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh Thursday said that militancy is not over in the UT but “it is surely declining rapidly” and the security forces are working hard to eliminate the remaining militants in the months ahead. He also said that there has been no law and order issue from Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir but the final call about allowing Eid-ul-Fitr prayers will be taken by the Divisional Administration in the days ahead.

Talking to reporters on the side-lines of a function at Sonwari, Bandipora, DGP Singh, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that militancy has not ended in Kashmir but it was fast declining. “Police and security forces are working hard to eliminate the remaining militants wherever they are in the UT,” he said.

He said the youth who would otherwise fall prey to the false propaganda and get lured into militancy are now following their careers in competitive exams and sports. “The youth and the people have understood the false narrative that was being run from across to fuel militancy. The people of Kashmir have rejected that narrative and they are now contributing to the peace,” the DGP said.