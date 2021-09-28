Militant apprehended as 10-day Uri operation ends

A Srinagar-based army spokesman identified the captured militant as Ali Babar Patra, son of Late Mohammad Lateef, a resident of Dipalpur in District Okara in Pakistan's Punjab province. A second militant identified by the Army as Atiq ur Rehman alias Qari Anas, hailing from Attock in Pakistan's Punjab was killed by the Army on Sunday.

Babar, army said "appealed to surrender and was captured alive without causing any harm to him".

As per the Army spokesman, the duo was part of six-member militant group that tried to infiltrate into this side of the LoC near Salamabad nullah on the intervening night of 18 and 19 September. He identified the other four members of the group, who managed to flee back, as Tayyab, 24 of Samundri City in district Faisalabad, Abu Bakkar Salfi, 22 of Satiana town also in Faisalabad, Abu Khitab, 35 and Usman alias Abu Slaria, 27, a government school teacher- both from Lahore in Pakistan's Punjab.

The spokesman further said that contact with the two militants was established on the night of Friday 25 September by a patrol party approximately 800 meters inside the LoC.

"The route taken by the terrorists to infiltrate was from Sawai Nala Terrorist Camp to Hallan Shumali Launch pad to Jabri, leading into Salamabad Nala, " he added.

Army said that the slain militant Atiq ur Rehman had given the surrendered militant Rs 20,000 for his ailing widowed mother’s treatment and had promised to give him additional Rs 30,000 on safe return from Pattan near Baramulla, "where the group was to deliver the war like stores".

"However, it is evident that it had more nefarious designs which even the surrendered terrorist is unaware of, " Army said.

It further said that in last week, a total of seven militants have been killed including five along the LoC besides the arrest of Babar today.