Militant apprehended in Pulwama: Police

According to a police official, the militant was apprehended after forces launched operation based on specific input.

"Following specific input CASO was launched by police, 55RR of army and 182 CRPF in the orchards of village Nikloora on Friday. During the operation a militant was spotted and apprehended. He was having a pistol and ammunition with him," the officer said.

Police identified the arrested as Shamim Ahmad Sofi, son of Gh Mohammad Sofi, a resident of Nikloora village.

According to police statement, he was associated with LeT and was active since July 2021. Police have also registered a case in police station Litter.