Militant arrested in Pulwama: Police

A statement of J&K Police issued here said, “Police in Pulwama arrested an active terrorist of JeM. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a pistol have been recovered from his possession.”The statement said that during surprise checking by the Police along with 55 RR of the Army and 182 Bn and 183 Bn of CRPF, Abrar Bashir, son of Bashir Ahmad Bhat of Takia Pulwama. “A Pistol, a magazine, 12 rounds, and a grenade were recovered from his possession,” Police said. “The arrested terrorist had recently joined the terror folds of JeM.”