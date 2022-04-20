Militant associate arrested in Bandipora: police

Srinagar, Apr 20: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a militant associate and recovered a chinese pistol and a grenade from his possession in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.
News agency KNO quoted a police spokesman saying that the accused Umer Ajaz alias Umer Shalla son of Ajaz Ahmad Mir of Naberpora Bandipora was arrested by Bandipora police along with 14RR & 3rd Bn CRPF at a checkpoint established at Papchan while he was travelling on scooty bearing registration No.JK 15-5762 towards Bandipora. On seeing the joint naka party, he tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended, police said.
It said that during his search, one Chinese pistol and grenade was recovered from his scooty.
Affiliation and involvement of the arrested militant associate is being ascertained, added police.