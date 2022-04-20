Militant associate arrested in Bandipora: police

News agency KNO quoted a police spokesman saying that the accused Umer Ajaz alias Umer Shalla son of Ajaz Ahmad Mir of Naberpora Bandipora was arrested by Bandipora police along with 14RR & 3rd Bn CRPF at a checkpoint established at Papchan while he was travelling on scooty bearing registration No.JK 15-5762 towards Bandipora. On seeing the joint naka party, he tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended, police said.