‘Militant associate arrested in Baramulla’

Baramulla, Mar 8: A militant associate was arrested and arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession in Baramulla on Tuesday, Police said.
Police said that in a joint operation, J&K Police along with Army and CRPF arrested a militant associate of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit from Nadihal village in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
“Arms and ammunition including an AK-56 rifle along with a magazine and 30 live rounds were recovered from him,” Police said.
A Police spokesman identified him as Firdous Ahmad Wani, son of Ghulam Muhammad of Check Seri Pattan.
He said that based on specific information regarding the movement of anti-national elements, Police along with 32 RR of the Army and CRPF 92 Bn launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Nadihal village on Tuesday.
The Police spokesman said that a case vide FIR No 16 of 2022 under Section 7 and 25 of the Indian Arms Act, and 13, 18, and 38 of UA(P) had been registered at Police Station Panzla,” the spokesman said.