Militant associate arrested in Kupwara: Police

Kupwara, Jan 22: A militant associate was arrested jointly by Police and Army in Zurhama area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday, Police said Saturday.
An official said that the militant associate is ward member of Zurhama and was arrested Friday evening.”Acting on the tipoff, Police along with Army’s 160 TA launched a search operation following which he was arrested. During his personal search, a Chinese pistol was recovered from his possession,” he said.
The militant associate has been identified as Fareed Ahmad Chowhan, 33, son of Shamasuddin Chowhan of Reshwari, Awoora. A case was registered against him at Police Station Trehgam.