Militant associate arrested in north Kashmir's Sopore: police

Srinagar, Mar 8: Security forces in Tuesday claimed to have arrested a militant associate during a cordon and search operation in Nadihal area of Rafiabad Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
As per a police spokesman, the accused identified as Firdous Ahmed Wani of Chek Seri Pattan was arrested by Sopore Police, soldiers from 32 Rashtriya Rifles and troopers from 92 Battalion in the area following inputs about the movement of militants.
An AK-56 rifle magazine and 30 live rounds were recovered from his possession, police said.
Police said that a case in this regard has been registered at police station Panzla.