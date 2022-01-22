Militant associate held with pistol in north Kashmir's Kupwara: police

Kupwara, Jan 22: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a militant associate in Zurhama area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
As per a police spokesman, the accused Fareed Ahmad Chowhan, 33, son of Shamas Din Chowhan resident of Reshwari, Awoora was apprehended on Friday evening by a joint team of police and Army and happens to be ward member from Zurhama village.
Chowhan, police said, was apprehended "after locals informed Police about his unlawful activities".
"Acting on the tipoff, Police along with Army's 160 TA launched a search operation following which he was apprehended. During his personal search, a Chinese Pistol was recovered from his possession," police added.
A case under relevant provisions of law has been registered against him at Police Station Trehgam and investigation taken up.