Militant escapes from Budgam encounter site, arrested in Khrew along with truck driver

Srinagar Aug 7: A militant who escaped from the site of an encounter in Mochwa area of central Kashmir's Budgam district has been arrested along with a truck driver in Khrew area of Pampore in Pulwama district, police said today.
"2nd #terrorist who escaped from #encounter site, after following a lead, has been #arrested in Khrew. A pistol & a grenade has been recovered from his possession. Truck driver also arrested," a police spokesman quoted IGP Kashmir, in a tweet on its official handle.
Earlier, the spokesman said that a militant was killed in the encounter that broke out in the wee hours today after police and security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.
An AK 47 rifle and a pistol were recovered from the encounter site, he said.
The identification of the slain and the arrested militant and their affiliations were not immediately known. The truck driver's identification too was not known at the time this report was filed.