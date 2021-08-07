Militant escapes from Budgam encounter site, arrested in Khrew along with truck driver

Srinagar Aug 7: A militant who escaped from the site of an encounter in Mochwa area of central Kashmir's Budgam district has been arrested along with a truck driver in Khrew area of Pampore in Pulwama district, police said today.

"2nd #terrorist who escaped from #encounter site, after following a lead, has been #arrested in Khrew. A pistol & a grenade has been recovered from his possession. Truck driver also arrested," a police spokesman quoted IGP Kashmir, in a tweet on its official handle.



Earlier, the spokesman said that a militant was killed in the encounter that broke out in the wee hours today after police and security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.