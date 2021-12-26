Militant involved in ASI’s killing shot dead in Anantnag gunfight: IGP

Srinagar Dec 26: A militant affiliated with the Islamic State J&K (ISJK) was killed in a gunfight with security forces at Khoshroi Kalan Srigufwara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district late Saturday night.
IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar while identifying the slain militant as Faheem Bhat of Kadipora Anantnag, said in a statement that Bhat had recently joined ISJK and was involved in killing of ASI Mohd Ashraf of Awantipora who was posted at Police Station Bijbehara.
The ASI died on way to hospital after shot at by militants on Wednesday December 22 evening. A civilian was also shot dead in Srinagar that day.
The gunfight broke out on Saturday night shortly after security forces laid a cordon and search operation following tip off about the presence of the militant there.