Militant involved in BJP councilor Rakesh Pandita's killing shot dead in Tral gunfight

"JeM terrorist Wakeel Shah neutralised in today’s encounter. He was involved in killing of Sh Rakesh Pandita (BJP leader)," a police spokesman tweeted while quoting IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.



Pandita was shot dead by militants in Tral Payeen on the evening of June 2 at a friend's house. A woman, daughter of Pandita's friend had also received bullet injuries in the attack.



Shah was killed along with two of his associates in a gunfight that broke out in Nagbaeran forest area of Tral in the south Kashmir district early this morning.