Militant involved in BJP councilor Rakesh Pandita's killing shot dead in Tral gunfight

Srinagar Aug 21: Police on Saturday said that one of the three Jaish militants killed in the gunfight in forest area of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district was involved in the killing of a BJP councilor in the area in June.
"JeM terrorist Wakeel Shah neutralised in today’s encounter. He was involved in killing of Sh Rakesh Pandita (BJP leader)," a police spokesman tweeted while quoting IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.
Pandita was shot dead by militants in Tral Payeen on the evening of June 2 at a friend's house. A woman, daughter of Pandita's friend had also received bullet injuries in the attack.
Shah was killed along with two of his associates in a gunfight that broke out in Nagbaeran forest area of Tral in the south Kashmir district early this morning.