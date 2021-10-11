Militant killed, cop injured in Verinag gunfight

Srinagar Oct 11: An unidentified militant was killed and a policeman injured in an ongoing gunfight with security forces at Khagund village of Verinag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday.
The encounter broke out in the early hours today shortly after security forces cordoned the village following specific inputs about the presence of militants there.
"Anantnag Encounter Update: 01 unidentified terrorist killed. One policeman injured. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.