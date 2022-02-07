Militant killed in Awantipora gunfight: police

Srinagar Feb 7: Police on Monday claimed to have killed a militant in a gunfight between militants and security forces in Nambal area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday evening.
"Awantipora Encounter Update: 01 terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.
The identity of the slain militant was not immediately known.
The encounter broke out this evening after security forces cordoned the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.