Militant killed in Bandipora gunfight: police

Srinagar Aug 3: An unidentified militant has been killed in a gunfight with security forces in Chandaji area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday, police said.

The encounter, as per police, broke out early this morning after police and security forces cordoned the area on a specific tip off about the presence of militants there.

In the ensuing firefight, a militant was killed, a police spokesperson said adding searches are going on at the site of the encounter.