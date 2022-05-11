Militant killed in Bandipora gunfight: police

Srinagar May 11: Police on Wednesday claimed to have killed a militant in a gunfight in Salinder forest area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district saying search for two hiding militants is going on.
"#BandiporaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. 01 AK rifle, 03 magazines recovered. The killed terrorist was a part of newly infiltrated #terror group. Search for other 02 terrorists is in progress, "IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a statement.
The encounter is believed to have broken out after security forces cordoned the forest area following a tip off about the presence of militants.
A second encounter is underway in Marhama area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.