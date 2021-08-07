Militant killed in gunfight in central Kashmir's Budgam

Srinagar Aug 7: An unidentified militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Mochwa area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Saturday, police said.

As per a police spokesperson, the encounter broke out in the wee hours today after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.

In the ensuing firefight, a militant was killed, the police spokesperson said adding an AK 47 rifle and a pistol has been recovered from the slain militant's possession while further search is going on at the encounter site.