Militant killed in gunfight in central Kashmir's Budgam

Srinagar Aug 7: An unidentified militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Mochwa area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Saturday, police said.
As per a police spokesperson, the encounter broke out in the wee hours today after security forces cordoned the area following a tip off about the presence of militants there.
In the ensuing firefight, a militant was killed, the police spokesperson said adding an AK 47 rifle and a pistol has been recovered from the slain militant's possession while further search is going on at the encounter site.
The identification and affiliation of the slain militant were not immediately known.